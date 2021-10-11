Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Worker's Party of Korea, gives a speech to celebrate the party’s 76th anniversary. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un acknowledges ‘grim situation’ facing economy
- State media reported that Kim used a speech marking the 76th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party to urge officials to focus on improving citizens’ lives
- There were art performances, galas and a fireworks show but no military parade, and Kim made no mention of the US or South Korea
