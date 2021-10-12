North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives a speech during the opening ceremony of The Defence Development Exhibition “Self-Defence-2021” in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives a speech during the opening ceremony of The Defence Development Exhibition “Self-Defence-2021” in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un blames US for being ‘root cause’ of tensions

  • The North Korean leader also accused Seoul of ‘hypocrisy’ and threatening peace in the peninsula with its military build-up
  • In a speech at a military exhibition, Kim said his country was only increasing its weapons in self-defence and not to start a war

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:02am, 12 Oct, 2021

