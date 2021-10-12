Princess Mako at the Musashino Imperial Graveyard. Photo: Kyodo Princess Mako at the Musashino Imperial Graveyard. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s Princess Mako visits great-grandparents’ graves ahead of marriage to Kei Komuro

  • About 100 people gathered at the entrance of the Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Tokyo’s Hachioji city to catch a glimpse of the princess
  • Wearing a grey dress and a white face mask, Princess Mako bowed in front of the mausoleums of Emperor Showa and his wife Empress Kojun before leaving

Kyodo
Updated: 5:46pm, 12 Oct, 2021

