Princess Mako at the Musashino Imperial Graveyard. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Princess Mako visits great-grandparents’ graves ahead of marriage to Kei Komuro
- About 100 people gathered at the entrance of the Musashino Imperial Graveyard in Tokyo’s Hachioji city to catch a glimpse of the princess
- Wearing a grey dress and a white face mask, Princess Mako bowed in front of the mausoleums of Emperor Showa and his wife Empress Kojun before leaving
