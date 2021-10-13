North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, poses for a group photo with soldiers and fighter pilots who made the demonstration flight at the opening of an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Photo: AP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, poses for a group photo with soldiers and fighter pilots who made the demonstration flight at the opening of an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, poses for a group photo with soldiers and fighter pilots who made the demonstration flight at the opening of an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

‘Captain North Korea?’ Soldier in tight blue outfit at military event generates social media buzz

  • The soldier posed for a photo with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a military exhibition, with observers speculating he could be a parachutist
  • Social media users likened him to a superhero, human cannonball or rocket man, and made comparisons to the Captain America character

Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:49pm, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, poses for a group photo with soldiers and fighter pilots who made the demonstration flight at the opening of an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Photo: AP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, poses for a group photo with soldiers and fighter pilots who made the demonstration flight at the opening of an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, poses for a group photo with soldiers and fighter pilots who made the demonstration flight at the opening of an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE