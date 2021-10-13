Afghan refugees play a game of football in Jincheon on October 13, 2021. Photo: AP Afghan refugees play a game of football in Jincheon on October 13, 2021. Photo: AP
Afghan children in South Korea welcome new life away from war and restrictions

  • Girls can now freely participate in activities like taekwondo, while other children say it is the first time they have had a war-free life
  • Almost 400 people were evacuated to South Korea in August, and are now undergoing a social integration programme to help them adjust to Korean society

KyodoReuters
Kyodo and Reuters

Updated: 8:51pm, 13 Oct, 2021

