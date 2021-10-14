Plaintiffs and supporters near the Tokyo District Court on October 14. They want Pyongyang to pay compensation after more than 90,000 people joined a resettlement programme in North Korea between 1959 and 1984 that promised a “paradise on Earth”. Photo: AP
Japanese court summons North Korea's Kim Jong-un over ‘state kidnapping’
- Five plaintiffs want to hold his nation to account for enticing 90,000+ people there between 1959 and 1984
- They hope the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations, will negotiate if ruling finds in their favour
Topic | North Korea
