Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing for a general election on October 31. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s new PM Fumio Kishida sends ritual offering to controversial Yasukuni Shrine
- The new prime minister does not plan to visit the Shinto shrine but sent a ‘masakaki’ tree offering to celebrate its autumn festival
- The shrine honours Japan’s war dead and is seen by China and South Korea as a symbol of Tokyo’s past militarism
