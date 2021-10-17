Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing for a general election on October 31. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing for a general election on October 31. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing for a general election on October 31. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s new PM Fumio Kishida sends ritual offering to controversial Yasukuni Shrine

  • The new prime minister does not plan to visit the Shinto shrine but sent a ‘masakaki’ tree offering to celebrate its autumn festival
  • The shrine honours Japan’s war dead and is seen by China and South Korea as a symbol of Tokyo’s past militarism

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:27am, 17 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing for a general election on October 31. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing for a general election on October 31. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing for a general election on October 31. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE