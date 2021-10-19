A test-fire of what North Korea‘s official Korean Central News Agency described as a ‘newly developed’ anti-aircraft missile is seen last month. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP A test-fire of what North Korea‘s official Korean Central News Agency described as a ‘newly developed’ anti-aircraft missile is seen last month. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea fires ‘unidentified’ ballistic missile into sea off east coast

  • In recent weeks, the nuclear-armed North has tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon and what it said was a hypersonic warhead
  • Weapons tests combined with conditional peace offers to Seoul revive a pattern of Pyongyang pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the US

Park Chan-kyong
Agencies and Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 10:45am, 19 Oct, 2021

