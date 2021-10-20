North Korea tests a new submarine-launched missile at an undisclosed location on Tuesday. Photo: KCNA/KNS via AFP
North Korea says submarine-launched missile boasts new capabilities
- State media reported that the weapon tested on Tuesday featured ‘flank mobility’ and ‘glide skip’, which can make a missile harder to track and intercept
- Analysts say the SLBM appeared to be a smaller, thinner model, which could mean more missiles stored on a single submarine
Topic | Defence
