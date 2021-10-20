Volcanic fumes billow from Mount Aso as it erupts in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Mount Aso volcano erupts, prompting warnings
- Mount Aso, a tourist destination on the main southern island of Kyushu, sent plumes of ash 3.5km high, the Japan Meteorological Agency said
- It warned of a risk of large falling rocks and lava flows around the crater, and ash falls are expected to shower nearby towns
Topic | Japan
