US ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel testifies during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington. Photo: AP
US envoy to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel vows to deepen ties amid China tensions
- Emanuel also told a Senate confirmation hearing that he welcomed a potential increase in Tokyo’s defence spending
- The 66-year-old said the US, Japan and South Korea should focus on addressing the threats posed by China and Pyongyang
Topic | Japan
