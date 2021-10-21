Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wear masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix hit as they attend a rally in Seoul demanding job security. Photo: AP Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wear masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix hit as they attend a rally in Seoul demanding job security. Photo: AP
Squid Game
South Korean protesters in Squid Game outfits defy coronavirus curbs in Seoul

  • Thousands of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) members demonstrated across the country for more jobs and better conditions
  • But the Seoul city government filed a police complaint, saying the protest was illegal under Covid-19 restrictions

Updated: 10:55pm, 21 Oct, 2021

