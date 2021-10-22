South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Squid Game plays out in real life as small entrepreneurs in South Korea struggle to escape debt

  • Failed small business owners who file personal bankruptcy get no second chances as they face curbs on employment
  • ‘If Trump was a Korean, he probably couldn’t have become the president, having been bankrupted many times,’ says a lawyer

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:24am, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE