South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP
Squid Game plays out in real life as small entrepreneurs in South Korea struggle to escape debt
- Failed small business owners who file personal bankruptcy get no second chances as they face curbs on employment
- ‘If Trump was a Korean, he probably couldn’t have become the president, having been bankrupted many times,’ says a lawyer
Topic | South Korea
South Korean workers wearing Squid Game costumes attend a protest to demand better job conditions in Seoul. Photo: AP