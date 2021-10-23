A student drawing at the anime school Sasayuri in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
As anime demand booms, Netflix’s Japan school trains artists to spread their wings
- With Japan facing a shortage of skilled animators, the WIT Academy is offering a free six-month course and stipend to aspiring junior artists
- From blockbuster Demon Slayer to Cannes sensation Belle, anime has shed its reputation as a geeky subculture, attracting hordes of new fans during lockdowns
Topic | Japan
A student drawing at the anime school Sasayuri in Tokyo. Photo: AFP