A student drawing at the anime school Sasayuri in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
As anime demand booms, Netflix’s Japan school trains artists to spread their wings

  • With Japan facing a shortage of skilled animators, the WIT Academy is offering a free six-month course and stipend to aspiring junior artists
  • From blockbuster Demon Slayer to Cannes sensation Belle, anime has shed its reputation as a geeky subculture, attracting hordes of new fans during lockdowns

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:32am, 23 Oct, 2021

A student drawing at the anime school Sasayuri in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
