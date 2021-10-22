Japanese Princess Mako arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to see Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on October 22. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Princess Mako arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to see Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on October 22. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Princess Mako arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to see Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on October 22. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Princess Mako meets Emperor Naruhito ahead of her wedding to Kei Komuro

  • The princess visited the couple at the Imperial Palace alone as part of a rite involving a meeting with the emperor when a member of the royal family marries
  • The wedding has been delayed nearly three years following public controversy over a financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:10pm, 22 Oct, 2021

