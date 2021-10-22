Byun Hee-soo holds a news conference at a civic organisation in Seoul in August 2020. She was found dead at home in March 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Transgender soldier case: South Korea’s army blocked from appealing unlawful discharge
- A court ruled earlier in October that the army discriminated against Byun Hui-su. The Justice Ministry prevented it from launching an appeal
- Byun, a tank driver, was discharged in January 2020 after the army found her gender reassignment surgery could be reason for dismissal. She died in March
Topic | South Korea
