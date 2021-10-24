A street lined with bars and restaurants is seen in Tokyo's Shimbashi district earlier this week. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Tokyo’s cases lowest in 16 months; South Korea on alert for Halloween
- The Japanese capital reported 19 new cases on Sunday – the first time daily infections have dropped below 20 in the city since June last year
- Elsewhere, health authorities in Seoul worried about Halloween partygoers, and Australia’s Melbourne set to ease more curbs as it nears vaccination target
