Coronavirus: Tokyo’s cases lowest in 16 months; South Korea on alert for Halloween

  • The Japanese capital reported 19 new cases on Sunday – the first time daily infections have dropped below 20 in the city since June last year
  • Elsewhere, health authorities in Seoul worried about Halloween partygoers, and Australia’s Melbourne set to ease more curbs as it nears vaccination target

Updated: 7:42pm, 24 Oct, 2021

A street lined with bars and restaurants is seen in Tokyo's Shimbashi district earlier this week. Photo: Kyodo
