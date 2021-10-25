A group of naval vessels from Russia and China conduct a joint maritime military patrol in the Pacific, in this still image taken from a video released last week. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Handout via Reuters
Japan spots Russian warships off coast after joint China-Russia patrols in Western Pacific
- Japan’s government said it was keeping a close eye on the Russian ships, which earlier sailed around much of the country in a flotilla with five Chinese ships
- Russian and Chinese warships held first joint patrols in the Western Pacific Ocean last week, including jointly passing through the Tsugaru Strait on October 18
Topic | Japan
