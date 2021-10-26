Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman and de facto leader of Samsung Group, leaves Seoul Central District Court after his conviction for drug use on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse
- Multi-billionaire Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, was fined US$60,000 by a Seoul court for illegally using propofol
- An overdose of the drug, which is normally used as a medical anaesthetic, was given as the cause of pop star Michael Jackson’s death in 2009
