Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman and de facto leader of Samsung Group, leaves Seoul Central District Court after his conviction for drug use on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong convicted, fined for anaesthetic misuse

  • Multi-billionaire Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, was fined US$60,000 by a Seoul court for illegally using propofol
  • An overdose of the drug, which is normally used as a medical anaesthetic, was given as the cause of pop star Michael Jackson’s death in 2009

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:55am, 26 Oct, 2021

