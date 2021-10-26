A combination photo shows Japan’s Princess Mako and Kei Komuro leaving their residences in Tokyo and Yokohama, respectively, on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo A combination photo shows Japan’s Princess Mako and Kei Komuro leaving their residences in Tokyo and Yokohama, respectively, on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
Princess Mako’s long wait to marry: timeline of a royal romance

  • Mako met Kei Komuro in 2012 while studying at Tokyo’s International Christian University. The two announced their engagement five years later
  • But their marriage was postponed in 2018, with the pair only tying the knot on Tuesday after years of criticism from the Japanese public

Reuters
Reuters in Tokyo

Updated: 1:56pm, 26 Oct, 2021

