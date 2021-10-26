Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo pictured with his wife Kim Ok-sook in 1997 following his release from prison. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies aged 88
- Roh was a key participant in the 1979 military coup that made his army friend and coup leader Chun Doo-hwan president
- He died at Seoul National University Hospital on Tuesday while being treated for an unspecified illness
Topic | South Korea
