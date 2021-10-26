Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo pictured with his wife Kim Ok-sook in 1997 following his release from prison. Photo: Yonhap via AP Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo pictured with his wife Kim Ok-sook in 1997 following his release from prison. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo pictured with his wife Kim Ok-sook in 1997 following his release from prison. Photo: Yonhap via AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies aged 88

  • Roh was a key participant in the 1979 military coup that made his army friend and coup leader Chun Doo-hwan president
  • He died at Seoul National University Hospital on Tuesday while being treated for an unspecified illness

Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press in Seoul

Updated: 2:22pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo pictured with his wife Kim Ok-sook in 1997 following his release from prison. Photo: Yonhap via AP Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo pictured with his wife Kim Ok-sook in 1997 following his release from prison. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo pictured with his wife Kim Ok-sook in 1997 following his release from prison. Photo: Yonhap via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE