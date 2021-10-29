South Koreans walk in Myeong-dong street in Seoul, after the government announced it would gradually phase out its Covid-19 restrictions, starting on November 1. Photo: EPA-EFE South Koreans walk in Myeong-dong street in Seoul, after the government announced it would gradually phase out its Covid-19 restrictions, starting on November 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea eases curbs as it tries to ‘live with Covid-19’

  • A vaccine passport will be implemented and restrictions on restaurants and cafes will be eased from November 1, despite high daily coronavirus cases
  • Elsewhere, Singapore’s daily Covid-19 count has fallen back to its baseline after a recent surge, as it turns its Formula One venue into a ward for patients

Updated: 12:21pm, 29 Oct, 2021

