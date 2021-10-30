Clean-up work at a port in Kunigami in the southern Japan island prefecture of Okinawa to remove a massive amount of pumice stones that drifted ashore following an underwater volcanic eruption earlier this year. Photo: Kyodo
Japan removes pumice pebbles clogging coastline after underwater volcano eruption
- The volcanic stones spewed from the Fukutokuokanoba undersea volcano in the Ogasawara island chain, which erupted in mid-August
- The government has established a task force after ports in Okinawa and Kagoshima were affected, fishing boats damaged, and ferries suspended
