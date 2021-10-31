People escape through windows of a Tokyo train line following a knife, arson and acid attack in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter user @SIZ33 via Reuters
Japan man stabs at least 10, sets fire on train in shock attack on Halloween
- A video on Twitter showed panicked passengers climbing out to escape the train, where the knife attacker also started a fire
- One passenger initially thought it was a Halloween stunt, ‘but I rushed away as a man carrying a long knife came in’
