Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media at the ruling LDP’s headquarters after declaring victory in Sunday’s election. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Fumio Kishida declares election victory, vows to boost economy
- The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito won 293 of the 465 seats in parliament’s lower house in Sunday’s election
- Kishida took office a month ago after predecessor Yoshihide Suga resigned, partly due to public discontent over his response to the Covid-19 crisis
Topic | Japan
