Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the leaders' session of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. He also met world leaders on the sidelines. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden have first in-person meeting, agree to enhance ties
- Kishida and Biden agreed to cooperate toward a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region
- He also met British PM Boris Johnson, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh at the UN climate summit in Glasgow
Topic | Japan
