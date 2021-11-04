North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on October 23. Photo: AP
North Korea can increase uranium production for nuclear weapons, report finds
- North Korea appears to have more capacity than it is currently using at its Pyongsan mill, satellite imagery suggests
- Despite a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests since 2017, North Korea has said it is continuing to build its arsenal
