North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on October 23. Photo: AP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on October 23. Photo: AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on October 23. Photo: AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea can increase uranium production for nuclear weapons, report finds

  • North Korea appears to have more capacity than it is currently using at its Pyongsan mill, satellite imagery suggests
  • Despite a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests since 2017, North Korea has said it is continuing to build its arsenal

Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:16pm, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on October 23. Photo: AP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on October 23. Photo: AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the country's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on October 23. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE