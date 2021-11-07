A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency of the artillery firing drill. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency of the artillery firing drill. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
North Korea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

  • Leader Kim Jong-un was not mentioned in state media reports of the artillery firing exercises. He supervised a similar artillery firing drill last year
  • Since September, North Korea has test-launched a series of newly developed missiles, including nuclear-capable long-range weapons

Associated Press
Associated Press in Seoul

Updated: 3:11pm, 7 Nov, 2021

