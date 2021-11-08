French naval airmen scan the Yellow Sea for signs of illegal ship-to-ship transfers headed for North Korea. Photo: AFP French naval airmen scan the Yellow Sea for signs of illegal ship-to-ship transfers headed for North Korea. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Hunting for North Korea sanctions violators with ‘the eyes of the United Nations’

  • French forces have taken part in regular surveillance missions to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea since 2018, alongside eight other countries
  • Their best tool remains visual observation, with teams of spotters scanning the ocean surface for any signs of contraband headed to the country

Topic |   North Korea sanctions
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:15am, 8 Nov, 2021

