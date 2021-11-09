Ayumi Kuboki was first arrested in July 2018. Photo: Twitter
Japanese ex-nurse to spend life in jail for poisoning 3 elderly patients to death
- Ayumi Kuboki, 34, murdered the patients by mixing an antiseptic solution into their IV drip bags, in a case that led prosecutors to demand the death penalty
- But the presiding judge said sentencing Kuboki to life in prison was reasonable as her attitude during the trial showed she was remorseful
