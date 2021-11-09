Daniel Kritenbrink is on his first trip to Japan since becoming the top US diplomat for East Asia in late September. Photo: Kyodo
US will welcome rise in Japan defence spending, senior American diplomat says
- The comments by Daniel Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, come amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region
- While not a formal rule, Japan has long kept defence spending below 1 per cent of GDP due to its pacifist Constitution
Topic | US-Japan relations
Daniel Kritenbrink is on his first trip to Japan since becoming the top US diplomat for East Asia in late September. Photo: Kyodo