Japan’s rail system is famously punctual and regularly cited as an example for networks around the world. File photo: AFP
Japan train driver sues employer over US$0.50 in docked wages for minute delay
- The worker filed the suit against the West Japan Railway earlier this year after it fined him for a work mix-up in 2020 which caused the delay
- He argued that the lag was a minor human error and sought US$19,470 in damages for mental anguish caused by the ordeal
