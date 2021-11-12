Japan’s former princess Mako with her husband Kei Komuro in Tokyo. Photo: AP Japan’s former princess Mako with her husband Kei Komuro in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Japan’s ex-princess Mako and husband Kei Komuro to move to New York this weekend

  • The couple, who got married in late October, are planning to leave Japan for the US on Sunday
  • Komuro works as a law clerk at a legal firm in New York

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:27am, 12 Nov, 2021

