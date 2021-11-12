Former princess Mako Komuro and her husband are planning to leave Japan for New York on Sunday, a source familiar with the matter said Friday. The eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito married her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro on October 26. Komuro started working as a law clerk at a legal firm in New York after graduating from Fordham University’s law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May. Reading a prepared statement after registering her marriage, the former princess said she had asked Komuro to move forward his plans to study abroad and “set up a base [for living] overseas”. Japan’s ex-princess Mako and husband pledge to overcome challenges together With the couple and their families having become fodder for tabloids and TV talk shows, she also said she was “horrified, scared and saddened by the fact that false information has been taken as fact and that unfounded stories have spread”. She has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she described as psychological abuse the couple and their families received, the Imperial Household Agency recently said. Mako forfeited her royal status as the Imperial House Law stipulates that a female member of the imperial family must abandon her title if she marries a commoner. The couple, who are staying in a Tokyo condominium, visited a driving licence centre in late October, apparently to file paperwork as part of preparations for leaving Japan. The marriage had been delayed for almost three years following a string of reports about a financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother that led the couple to forgo traditional ceremonies associated with a royal wedding.