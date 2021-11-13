Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan says US committed to protect disputed Diaoyu Islands from attack amid China tensions

  • Foreign minister Hayashi and Secretary of State Blinken also agreed to realise an early visit to the US by Japanese PM Kishida for his first summit
  • The two diplomats strongly opposed Beijing’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas during a phone call

Topic |   Japan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:09pm, 13 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE