Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Japan says US committed to protect disputed Diaoyu Islands from attack amid China tensions
- Foreign minister Hayashi and Secretary of State Blinken also agreed to realise an early visit to the US by Japanese PM Kishida for his first summit
- The two diplomats strongly opposed Beijing’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas during a phone call
