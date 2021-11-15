Mako Komuro, Japan’s Princess Mako arrives with her husband Kei Komuro at JFK International airport in New York, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s ex-princess Mako and husband Kei Komuro arrive in New York after leaving royal family
- Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, lost her royal title when she married a commoner under post-war succession laws
- The controversy surrounding the pair, and their US move, has drawn comparisons to Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Topic | Japan
