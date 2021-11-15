An All Nippon Airways plane adorned with characters from the global hit anime series Demon Slayer will start flying on domestic routes in Japan from late January next year, the parent company of ANA said on Monday. In collaboration with the anime, which will air for its second season in early December, ANA will feature in-flight announcements with the characters’ voices, said ANA Holdings. The images of the Demon Slayer characters, including hero Tanjiro Kamado, will appear on a B-767, with a second Demon Slayer-themed aircraft expected to operate sometime during fiscal 2021 through March next year, according to ANA Holdings. As anime demand booms, Japan school trains artists to spread their wings Starting December 1, the Japanese airline will also launch a year-long campaign on all domestic flights providing children on board with anime-inspired paper cups and toys. Episodes of Demon Slayer , which tells the story of Kamado, an adolescent boy fighting human-eating demons while searching for a cure for his sister, who has turned into a demon, will also be shown on both international and domestic flights. “We are excited to partner with Demon Slayer to generate excitement and share Japanese culture with a wider audience,” said Junko Yazawa, senior vice-president of customer experience management and planning at ANA. A film based on the Demon Slayer manga series became the highest-grossing film in Japan’s box-office history after its release in October 2020. The manga series, which put out its 23rd and final volume in book form that year, has sold over 150 million copies.