North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Samjiyon city development project in Ryanggang province, North Korea. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un reappears, visits ‘socialist utopia’ being built near China border
- In his first public appearance in more than a month, Kim Jong-un visited the northern alpine town of Samjiyon near holy Mount Paektu
- The town is being transformed into a massive economic hub touted as the ‘epitome of modern civilisation’, with a ski resort and medical facilities
