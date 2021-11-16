Demonstrators hold pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar. File photo: dpa Demonstrators hold pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar. File photo: dpa
Myanmar
Asia / East Asia

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi charged with electoral fraud: state media

  • Suu Kyi and 15 others are accused of exerting influence over the election, according to a report by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar
  • Meanwhile, a journalist who was jailed by Myanmar’s military rulers has arrived back in the US on Tuesday, a day after he was pardoned and released from prison

KyodoAgence France-Presse
Updated: 11:45pm, 16 Nov, 2021

