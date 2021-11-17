A replica of a cave painting of a blue Bodhisattva, part of artefacts destroyed by the Taliban in 2001, on display at the Tokyo University of the Arts. Photo: AFP
In Japan, Afghan mural destroyed by Taliban brought back to life with ‘super clone’
- Not a single fragment remains of the seventh-century cave painting demolished in 2001 by the Taliban
- Yet a precise replica, the result of a painstaking three-years reproduction, went on display in Tokyo earlier this year
Topic | Japan
A replica of a cave painting of a blue Bodhisattva, part of artefacts destroyed by the Taliban in 2001, on display at the Tokyo University of the Arts. Photo: AFP