Fans cheer their teams during a baseball game in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: rise in serious cases worries South Korea; more curbs eased in Melbourne
- South Korea reported a record high 3,292 new virus cases as the country moves into the first phase of its ‘living with Covid-19’ with relaxed restrictions
- People in Australia’s second-largest city can now hit the dance floor and there will be no limits on home gatherings
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Fans cheer their teams during a baseball game in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP