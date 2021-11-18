South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (left) and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori in Tokyo. File photo: EPA-EFE
Japan pulls out of US news conference over South Korean police chief’s disputed island visit
- Japanese minister Takeo Mori skipped a three-way presser with his US and South Korean counterparts to protest General Kim Chang-yong’s trip to the disputed islets
- One analyst suggested Seoul could have used Kim’s visit to drum up support for the ruling party’s presidential candidate
