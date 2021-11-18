Kei Komuro, the husband of former Japanese princess Mako Komuro, has paid about 4 million yen (US$35,000) to his mother’s former fiancé to settle a financial dispute that has overshadowed their marriage, the ex-fiancé’s representative said on Thursday. A total of 4,093,000 yen, the same amount the former fiancé gave to the Komuro family to support them, was transferred on Monday to a bank account designated by the former fiancé, according to a magazine reporter representing him. Kei Komuro, 30, and his mother’s former fiancé agreed to settle the dispute with the payment when they met last Friday evening, the husband’s lawyer explained. Mako and husband fly to US to start new life On Sunday, former princess Mako Komuro, a 30-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito, and Kei Komuro arrived in New York to start a new life in the city, where the husband works as a law clerk at a legal firm. The couple tied the knot on October 26 following a years-long postponement and public discontent over the financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother. In an unprecedented case for an imperial marriage, the former princess forwent the usual traditional rites and declined to receive a lump-sum payment of about 150 million yen (US$1.3 million) of taxpayers’ money. She has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she has described as the abuse directed at the couple and their families, according to the Imperial Household Agency.