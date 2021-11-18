Mako Komuro and her husband Kei Komuro at the airport in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
Mako Komuro and her husband Kei Komuro at the airport in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan ex-princess Mako’s husband settles money dispute by paying US$35,000 to mother’s former fiancé

  • Kei Komuro on Monday transferred the amount to a bank account designated by the former fiancé
  • The financial dispute had overshadowed his marriage to Mako

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 3:52pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mako Komuro and her husband Kei Komuro at the airport in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
Mako Komuro and her husband Kei Komuro at the airport in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE