A health worker speaks to a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Hokkaido. File photo: AFP
Families of coronavirus dead question Japan’s ‘cruel’ stay-at-home recovery policy

  • Hundreds of people have died while subject to ‘jitaku ryoyo’, or a policy of having some Covid-19 patients ‘recuperate at home’
  • Critics say that people have been denied hospital care in a nation that has one of the world’s most affordable health systems, and the policy amounts to ‘abandonment at home’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Updated: 3:08pm, 21 Nov, 2021

