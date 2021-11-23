Former South Korean president Chun Doo-hwan pictured on December 30, 1997. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s ex-president Chun Doo-hwan, who presided over Gwangju massacre, dies age 90

  • Chun had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission, and passed away at his Seoul home
  • A former military commander, Chun presided over the 1980 Gwangju army massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators, a crime for which he was later convicted and received a commuted death sentence

Reuters
Reuters in Seoul

Updated: 10:03am, 23 Nov, 2021

