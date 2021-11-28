Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp Asaka in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: AFP
China, North Korea threats ‘severer than ever’ says Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida
- ‘I will consider all options, including possessing so-called enemy base strike capability,’ Kishida said in an address to hundreds of Ground Self-Defence Force members
- Kishida served as top commander for the first time at Saturday’s Self-Defence Force troop review held at the main army base Camp Asaka, north of Tokyo
Topic | Japan
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp Asaka in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: AFP