Tomoko Yoshino, the first female leader of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo). Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Japan’s labour chief wants 4 in 10 bosses to be women by 2030. She just needs to convince women it’s possible
- Japan’s first female labour chief Tomoko Yoshino says both men and women in the country are still deeply resistant to the idea of female bosses
- After breaking the glass ceiling herself, Yoshino is on a mission to help more women rise through the ranks and also provide better support for casual workers
Topic | Japan
