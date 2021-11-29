Tomoko Yoshino, the first female leader of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo). Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Japan’s labour chief wants 4 in 10 bosses to be women by 2030. She just needs to convince women it’s possible

  • Japan’s first female labour chief Tomoko Yoshino says both men and women in the country are still deeply resistant to the idea of female bosses
  • After breaking the glass ceiling herself, Yoshino is on a mission to help more women rise through the ranks and also provide better support for casual workers

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:30pm, 29 Nov, 2021

