A quarantine officer guides travellers at the arrival hall of the Incheon airport in South Korea on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea axes quarantine exemptions to tackle Omicron; Australia says no evidence new strain is deadlier

  • South Korea will require a 10-day quarantine for all inbound travellers for two weeks starting Friday
  • Australia’s chief medical officer said there’s no proof to suggest that existing Covid-19 vaccines don’t work against the variant

Updated: 10:04am, 2 Dec, 2021

