A Bastion missile launcher is positioned on the Matua, in the Kuril Islands chain, on Thursday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Russia sends missiles near Pacific islands claimed by Japan
- The Bastion systems moved to Matua, in the Kuril Islands, are capable of hitting sea targets at a range of up to 500km
- The Soviet Union took the islands during World War II, and the dispute over them has kept the Japan and Russia from formally ending their hostilities
Topic | Japan
