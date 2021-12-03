A Bastion missile launcher is positioned on the Matua, in the Kuril Islands chain, on Thursday. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Russia sends missiles near Pacific islands claimed by Japan

  • The Bastion systems moved to Matua, in the Kuril Islands, are capable of hitting sea targets at a range of up to 500km
  • The Soviet Union took the islands during World War II, and the dispute over them has kept the Japan and Russia from formally ending their hostilities

Associated Press
Updated: 7:38am, 3 Dec, 2021

