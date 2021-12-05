Princess Aiko greets the press on the occasion of her coming-of-age at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on December 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s Princess Aiko marks coming-of-age with official ceremonies
- The only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako turned 20 last Wednesday, and is now considered an adult
- She was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown, went to sanctuaries to offer prayers, and visited her grandparents
Topic | Japan
