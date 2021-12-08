People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, as South Korea’s cases surge. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea’s new cases top 7,000 for first time as restrictions eased
- Hospital capacity is under strain as deaths and severe cases rise after Seoul began to ease curbs under its ‘living with Covid-19’ scheme
- Elsewhere, coronavirus patients in Japan are able to book into robot-staffed hotels to isolate instead of being treated in hospitals or remaining at home
