People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, as South Korea’s cases surge. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea’s new cases top 7,000 for first time as restrictions eased

  • Hospital capacity is under strain as deaths and severe cases rise after Seoul began to ease curbs under its ‘living with Covid-19’ scheme
  • Elsewhere, coronavirus patients in Japan are able to book into robot-staffed hotels to isolate instead of being treated in hospitals or remaining at home

Agencies

Updated: 11:30am, 8 Dec, 2021

